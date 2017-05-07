Suspected pirates kill mother and son in Delta State

Suspected pirates shot dead a woman and her son at a fishing camp along Ekologbene creek of Ayakoromo community, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State on Monday night.
Hoodlums reportedly snuck into the fishing camp on that fateful night to attack sleeping residents. The deceased was one of those whose houses were invaded and the hoodlums began to harass the mother.
Hoodlums reportedly snuck into the fishing camp on that fateful night to attack sleeping residents. The deceased was one of those whose houses were invaded and the hoodlums began to harass the mother.
Upset with the way his mother was being treated, the son confronted the hoodlums and a fight broke out, leading to them getting shot. The body of the victims identified as Mrs. Anetorofa Morkor and her son, Doutimi Asaba, were brought to the community in a speed boat.
Sources at the community told Vanguard that the hoodlums invaded the camp in an attempt to rob the fishermen and women, but ended up killing the victims following a brawl with one of them. Giving details of the incident, one of those fishing at the camp said that the hoodlums came into the camp and pointed a gun at her head while shouting for her to hand over her possessions.
She said: "While I was being frisked, others went to an adjourning house where the victims were sleeping. Angered by the way his mother was being manhandled, the son engaged the hoodlums in a brawl, which resulted to both of them being shot.”
An indigene of the community, Lokiri Preye, said: "When the news filtered into the community that hoodlums were attacking a fishing camp, the community mobilised to the camp only to discover the remains of both victims."
Sources at the community told Vanguard that the hoodlums invaded the camp in an attempt to rob the fishermen and women, but ended up killing the victims following a brawl with one of them. Giving details of the incident, one of those fishing at the camp said that the hoodlums came into the camp and pointed a gun at her head while shouting for her to hand over her possessions.
She said: "While I was being frisked, others went to an adjourning house where the victims were sleeping. Angered by the way his mother was being manhandled, the son engaged the hoodlums in a brawl, which resulted to both of them being shot.”
An indigene of the community, Lokiri Preye, said: "When the news filtered into the community that hoodlums were attacking a fishing camp, the community mobilised to the camp only to discover the remains of both victims."
2 comments:
Kia what kind of bravery is dat, when u no how recession has worried pple to so extent dey do anytin to survive. Now him n mummy are gone RIP period
sad case
Post a Comment