Older Posts...



After spending two years with Genk, Ekong, 23, decided it was time to join Bursaspor on a three year deal, striker, Ezekiel Imoh joined Konyaspor from Al-Arabi on a three year deal while Echiejile, unwanted by Monaco, has joined Sivasspor on loan for the 2017/2018 season.



?The Nigerian defensive player, William Troost-Ekong and his club in Belgium's KAA Gent have been agreed in principle and the player will sign a three-year contract,?

"Today a new football player is participating in my family. We have agreed on three years with Imoh Ezekiel, a young football player who has previously played in important teams like Anderlecht and Standard Liege in Belgium,? Bursaspor who finished 14th in the Turkish Super Lig last season announced on their website;Konyaspor's deputy President, Ahmet Baydar said on the club's website;





While Elderson tweeted;

'New Beginnings!

? Happy to be part of the team @SivassporKulubu

#EU3 #100smiles









