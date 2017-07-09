Older Posts...

Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Super Eagles Players, William Troost-Ekong, Imoh Ezekiel And Elderson Echiejile All Move To Turkish League.

Three Turkish clubs, Bursaspor, Konyaspor and Sivasspor have announced the signing of Super Eagles players William Ekong, Imoh Ezekiel and Elderson Echiejile respectively.
Bursaspor who finished 14th in the Turkish Super Lig last season announced on their website;
?The Nigerian defensive player, William Troost-Ekong and his club in Belgium's KAA Gent have been agreed in principle and the player will sign a three-year contract,? 
Konyaspor's deputy President, Ahmet Baydar said on the club's website;
"Today a new football player is participating in my family. We have agreed on three years with Imoh Ezekiel, a young football player who has previously played in important teams like Anderlecht and Standard Liege in Belgium,?  

While Elderson tweeted;
'New Beginnings!  
Happy to be part of the team  @SivassporKulubu ??
#EU3 #100smiles


Congrats to all of them!
by Linda Ikeji at 09/07/2017 3:25 AM
Most Read Stories

