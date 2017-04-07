 Study in the UK with ICRGU and Robert Gordon University | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Study in the UK with ICRGU and Robert Gordon University

Thinking of studying in the UK? Interested in making Scotland your future home while you take the next steps in your educational journey? Do you have O’Level, OND, HND or Third Class? Robert Gordon University might be just what you’re looking for!


ICRGU (International College Robert Gordon University) offers pathways to some of the most popular courses at RGU. You could be studying:

-          Accounting and Finance
-          Architecture
-          Art and Design
-          Business and Management
-          Engineering
-          Construction and Surveying
-          Health and Life Sciences
-          Computing
-          Digital Media and much more…

So, why pick ICRGU and Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen?

-          January, June and September start dates available
-          Gain entry to undergraduate programmes with WAEC and NECO (6 credits)
-          Single visa for the duration of your studies – from entry to ICRGU to graduation from Robert Gordon University
-          Fantastic location in the heart of a modern riverside campus environment
-          Great links with industry, both in the UK and globally
-          Small classes and a personalised teaching approach

Are you interested in finding out more?                                                                                                 REGISTER HERE https://navitascolleges.typeform.com/to/VHdbhy 
Or contact BCIE representative for more information.

Lagos
T: 01 342 7608, 0708 777 3049
E: Navitas_lagos@bcie.co.uk
                                       
Abuja
T: 0706 211 3306, 0816 789 0901
E: Navitas_abuja@bcie.co.uk

We look forward to hearing from you!  

Posted by at 7/04/2017 03:10:00 pm

