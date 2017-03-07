Study in Australia: Info session in Lagos!

Have you been considering studying abroad? Has Australia ever crossed your mind? Maybe you’ve imagined yourself studying in Melbourne, Sydney or even Perth? BCIE and Navitas can help make your dream become a reality as they guide you towards the best university for you.
We know that you’re likely to have questions. A lot of questions. So join us at our upcoming info session with Alex Pirie, Destination Marketing Manager for Australia!
Learn more about your chance to:
- Pursue your bachelor’s or master’s degree at one of ten top-ranked universities!
- Earn degrees in Business, Engineering, Law, Nursing, Health Sciences and more
- Gain direct entry to Year 1 with just 5 credits in WAEC/NECO
- Take advantage of opportunities to gain two years of work experience after graduation
- Choose between 6 of the world’s best student cities
- Live in one of the top 10 safest countries in the world!
University options:
- Curtin University, Perth
- Deakin University, Melbourne
- Edith Cowan University, Perth
- Griffith University, Brisbane
- La Trobe University, Melbourne and Sydney
- The University of Adelaide
- The University of Newcastle
- University of Canberra
- University of South Australia, Adelaide
- Western Sydney University, Sydney
Don’t miss out on the upcoming session!
Lagos
Date: Thursday 6th July 2017
Time: 1.30pm – 4pm
Place: BCIE Lagos – Australia and USA Branch
95A, Adeniyi Jones Avenue
Ikeja, Lagos
