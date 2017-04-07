Stowaway: We are investigating the incident - Med-View Airline

The management of Med-View Airline has reacted to the stowaway incident on its flight from Lagos to London.
The young boy identified as Emmanuel Ugochukwu survived freezing temperature for over six hours after stowing away in the front wheels of Medview Aircraft cruising at an altitude of 32,00 feet above sea level from Lagos to London and back to Lagos.
A spokesperson of the airline, Chief Obuke Oyibotha told Daily Trust yesterday that the airline was collaborating with the Police and other security agencies at the Murtala Mohammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, to investigate the incident.
