Story of how a lady went from self-destructive ‘Runs Girl’ to successful business woman

Man, someone sent me this story last night and I asked if I can share. She said it's alright, and her friend is okay with it. Follow me. pic.twitter.com/E4JqD5eCrU— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
A Twitter user, @chydee, earlier today, shared a story of how a lady who lived a wild life in school and almost lost her way, ends up being successful.
Can ‘bad girls’ really turn good? See full thread below:
(I have changed her name for obvious reasons).— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
The next few tweets are in her voice. As she sent them.
B, let me tell you about my friend Uju and our wild uni days! She is a testament that your past (sometimes) doesn’t determine your future.— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
So, uni was a roller coaster! Wild nights, drinking binges, endless partying, hangovers, trips to Abuja to party with politicians ...etc. pic.twitter.com/VZ1U8IVjoG— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
But I had the good sense to bow out before things got drastically out of hand. My friend Uju? Not so much.— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
Not to say I blame her. When you come from nothing & suddenly someone is flying you to Dubai, taking care of all your needs. Hard to say no. pic.twitter.com/xMooRI4w0G— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
Uju chose the good life. Sometimes, made it to class once a week. Other times we don't see her at all. But when she’s around, everyone knows— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
She’d roll in with flashy cars and throw the wildest parties. Uju was THAT girl.— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
Fast forward to final year, Uju is pregnant and wouldn’t go through yet another abortion. This caused a huge rift between her & sugar daddy pic.twitter.com/h6XuDc2YKQ— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
He cut all ties with her and even threatened to kill her if she so much as dared to contact him.— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
Bad grades & an unplanned pregnancy is hardly the best way to thank your poor single mother so yeah, Uju’s mom wasn’t accommodating at all.— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
She moved to Enugu to stay with her grandmother. Didn’t even get to go for NYSC with the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/FuzifTMcXa— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
But you know that thing about someone being down and not defeated? That was Uju’s case.— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
She started a fashion business with the money she had saved and threw herself into it, plus raising her baby girl who’s 6 this year.— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
Uju now has two of the biggest fabric stores in Enugu and is currently setting up one in Abuja. 🔥🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Brx77537lu— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
All these years, and Mr. Sugar Daddy has still not tried to check on his daughter – or if she was ever born.— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
Uju has moved on and will be walking down the aisle with the love of her life this August.— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
See, do not let your past (mistakes) define you. Learn from them. Rise from them and flourish. pic.twitter.com/MfQYCxf3gE— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 6, 2017
Our question is; can ‘bad girls’ really turn good, and does a person’s dirty past really define their future? Can you knowingly live a fast, wild life today, and still hope for a beautiful, bright future?
