Wednesday, 5 July 2017

#Stoptheshameculture - Toke Makinwa fires back at twitter user who says she couldn't give marriage advice

Media Personality Toke Makinwa was asked by a twitter user this morning to stop giving ladies marriage advice, indirectly referencing her failed marriage to Maje Ayida, and she fired back! Promoting the need to end the culture of shaming women whose marriages crash, Toke noted that men are absolved of all wrong even while on their 4th/5th marriages with babies left, right and center. See more of her tweets after the cut...
 
whitefalcon said...

Toke is highly intelligent. I love her every respose,bit by bit.

5 July 2017 at 12:09
Women Rule said...

Preach it SISTER!!!

5 July 2017 at 12:21
OSINANL said...

DESPITE THE FACT THAT TOKE IS FAKE, THAT DOES NOT GIVE ANYBODY THE RIGHT TO JUDGE HER ABOUT HER FAILED MARRIAGE

5 July 2017 at 12:24
James said...

I've never once seen a man being hailed for being on his 4th or 5th marriage. Stop telling lies to embellish your points.

5 July 2017 at 12:24
Sucre said...

I concur with the fact that someone from a failed marriage is not in the position to advice someone in marriage. Maybe he/she can advice someone yet to marry Bt not already in a marriage. I just don't see how a blind can lead a blind.
Still trying to figure it out.

Someone correct me GENTLY if am wrong

5 July 2017 at 12:24

