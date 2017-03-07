Stop shaming me and telling me not to talk about domestic violence on social media- Mercy Aigbe appeals to the public

Mercy and her estranged hubby, Lanre, have been engaged in a social media fight over claims that he battered her while they were still married. Speaking at the walk, Mercy said people should stop shaming women who are victims of domestic violence.
"Violence should not be an option irrespective of whatever the situation is. Nobody should resort to violence because at the end of it all, it doesn't solve anything. It actually makes things worse. So I am here to say no to domestic violence, no to assault, no to battery. Under any circumstance, a man should never hit his wife. Only weak men, only cowards hit their wives. To women who are going through such, I would say please come out, speak about it. Stop protecting that man. Stop shielding that man because any man that hits you, he doesn't love you. The minute the man raises up his hand to slap or hit or punch you, that means there is no more love in that relationship. There is no more love in that marriage. So stop shielding the man. Come out. Speak about it and if possible make sure you prosecute such a person and the person is brought to book. Violence is a no no. It should not be condoned. It should not be tolerated and also by making sure that whoever is found wanting is brought to book. Please people, Let us stop shaming the victims. There is no shame in our pain. I am a victim and I am proud to say that I am a victim. I am talking about it because I have chosen to talk about it. A lot of people say she is a celebrity. Yes I am a celeb according to you guys, but I am also a human being. I have blood flowing in my veins. I have feelings. If I choose to talk about it, leave me let me speak out it. Do not come shaming me and telling me how I should not come to social media to say what I want to say. I have the right and I am a human being. So let me talk about it because I feel my talking about it will actually give voice to the voiceless. My talking about it will encourage one woman out there who is going through such a thing and who cannot stand up to come out and be bold enough and be courageous about it and to stand up to that bully who she calls her husband" she said
No comments:
Post a Comment