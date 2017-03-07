'Listen to me, it's time you mind your business and let me mind mine. I don't need to make sense to you and please don't come to my page again. If I don't make peace go and help me make the peace. Enough of this! It's drained me enough and It's behind me now. Move on bro and stop creating different accounts to attack me about my marriage'.Speculations about Ubi and Esoro’s failed relationship started in late 2016 but so far they've declined to comment about it in the media. They have a son named Jayden.
Monday, 3 July 2017
Stop creating different accounts to attack me about my marriage - Ubi Franklin replies troll
