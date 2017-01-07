Stephanie Ghaida finally explains why she decided to make Nigerian music

Discussing with us, the singer revealed that she decided to make Nigerian music because she lived most of her life in Nigeria and she is still living in Nigeria till now. He also revealed a lot of things about her personal life
1. Could you please give us a brief history about yourself and your family members?
I'm Stephanie Ghaida. I'm 18 years old and I celebrate my birthday with the Nigerian Independence Day. I'm Lebanese, but I've lived most of my life in Nigeria since my father was born here and spend all his life in Nigeria. Our family consists of 5 members, my parents, my elder sister Nadine and younger brother Samer.
2. For how long have you been Singing and at what point did you discover your talent
I've been singing since I was 3 years old and discovered my talent at the age of 13 from friends and family.
3. Why Did you choose to Make Nigerian Music instead of Your Countries music?
I've lived most of my life in Nigeria and I'm still living in Nigeria till now. I'm into English music. I love listening to Arabic songs but I'm not so good at singing it.
4. What projects you are currently working on? Which project is going to be released first in the coming days?
I'm working on a few songs that will be released in the next few weeks by the Grace of God.
5. Do you believe in love at first sight?
I believe in love, but admiration at first sight and love comes later.
6. Who is your ideal man?
If I start I'll never end.
Conclusion: complete man in all means.
7. Which Celebrity would you like to work with? Local and Internationally.
I would love to work with Enrique Iglesias and Davido.
8. Who inspires you and why?
Oprah Winfrey inspires not only me, but many people around the world because she's passed through a lot in life and always stood strong and never gave up. She taught us women to stand for ourselves and made a tv program for them to go and talk about everything they're passing through! She is one strong willed woman who has defied age and gender and has been super successful! #Respect
9. On what do you spend the most: clothes, accessories, perfumes, underwear, or anything else?
On all.
10. Do you think as a foreigner the public and critics will expect too much from you?
Yes I do!
Push it up link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZwun23MUuY
Check out Stephanie Ghaida On instagram @stephanie_ghaida .
Guys do you think she will succeed in the Nigerian Music Industry?
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment