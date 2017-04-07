South African pastor Lesego Daniels makes members eat flowers (photos)

He instructed some church workers to pluck decorative flowers from the podium of the church then they were given to members to eat.
Pastor Lesego said eating the flowers are part of a healing process. In the past, Daniels had asked his members to eat grass which they claimed tasted like cornflakes. He had also given them petrol to drink at some point and they said it tasted like pineapple juice. A congregant told Daily Sun that the flowers they ate recently tasted like mint chocolate. Another said they felt fresh and good after eating it.
“I never got flowers from any of my lovers,” said a female member. “I find it sweet to get them in church. They were for healing.”
