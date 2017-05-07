South African defender Ntuthuko Radebe dies in tragic car crash

22 year old South African defender, Ntuthuko Radebe has tragically passed away after a fatal car accident in South Africa.
Late Radebe was currently on the lookout for a new club after leaving his Belgian club side, KAS Eupen at the end of his contract last month.
"KAS Eupen received a terrible news from South Africa in the late afternoon service. Ntuthuko Radebe, who has played for KAS Eupen for five years and also last season, has died in his home country with a car accident at the age of only 22 years. This message has shaken the entire community of KAS Eupen and has been deeply saddened"
"The team, coaches, supervisors, all employees and fans of KAS Eupen have lost a good friend with Ntuthuko Radebe. With his kindness, his comradeship, his loyalty, his commitment, and his good humor. He deserved great appreciation. Nuthuko Radebe remains in the best memory of the entire KAS family."
