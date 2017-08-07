 "Society lied to you about what men want out of a woman" Married sex worker who has a boyfriend schools 'good women' | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 8 July 2017

"Society lied to you about what men want out of a woman" Married sex worker who has a boyfriend schools 'good women'

A married woman who still has a boyfriend by the side and calls herself a "womanist sex worker" has taken to Twitter to school good women who play by the rules.

The woman who goes by the name Claudia on Twitter revealed that she's a womanist sex worker with a husband and boyfriend.
She said she does not understand how women keep to all the rules society laid down for good women yet they can't get a man. Finally, she concluded that society lied to the women about what men want out of a woman and the women bought it.

She wrote: "You abstain from promiscuity, cook, clean, have a degree, a job, no kids, are constantly trying to appease men and u still not chose"

Claudia added: "It's almost as if... society lied to you about what men want out of a woman and you bought it."

She concluded by advising women to stop giving men so much importance in their lives and the men will come calling. 

She wrote: "Make men a non motherfucking factor in how you live and operate and they will still be there, cuz men."

Over to you men; is she telling the truth?

 
