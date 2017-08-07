"Society lied to you about what men want out of a woman" Married sex worker who has a boyfriend schools 'good women'

The woman who goes by the name Claudia on Twitter revealed that she's a womanist sex worker with a husband and boyfriend.
She said she does not understand how women keep to all the rules society laid down for good women yet they can't get a man. Finally, she concluded that society lied to the women about what men want out of a woman and the women bought it.
She wrote: "You abstain from promiscuity, cook, clean, have a degree, a job, no kids, are constantly trying to appease men and u still not chose"
Claudia added: "It's almost as if... society lied to you about what men want out of a woman and you bought it."
She concluded by advising women to stop giving men so much importance in their lives and the men will come calling.
She wrote: "Make men a non motherfucking factor in how you live and operate and they will still be there, cuz men."
Over to you men; is she telling the truth?
No comments:
Post a Comment