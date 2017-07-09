Older Posts...

Sunday

Sunday

3:00am

A 26-year-old Master of Ceremony, Chinedu Paul aka Think 2ice, was burnt to death recently by residents of Ikorodu, Lagos after he was mistaken to be a member of feared killer cult, Badoo. It has now been revealed that he was supporting his mother, a petty trader, three siblings Elizabeth,and Ruth, also fiancee, Esther with the little money he made.Narrating what happened, his sister Elizabeth revealed Paul, in company with two others; Shola, a rewire, and, a mechanic were heading to the spot where his newly-acquired second-hand car had broken down the previous day when they were mistaken to be members of the dreaded cult. This was late at night as the rewire Shola, a former neighbour, and the mechanic were coming from Festac.The rewire brought an SUV to tow the car, but they encountered traffic along the way and arrived late.Before arriving at the spot to tow the car, they were stopped by some guys on the road. One of the guys who stopped them told the others that he knew Paul and that they should be allowed to go. They refused and proceeded to search the vehicle. They saw the chain meant to be used to tow the vehicle and brake oil in the boot of the SUV, and started to raise alarm. It escalated and the three of them were burnt alive.Paul's Family arrived at the scene atafter receiving a call from somebody who witnessed the scene. but it was too late. They were almost attacked too as the same guys who had just killed three people, saw a small plastic containing gear oil in the boot of the car that conveyed them to the spot and started shouting Badoo family.They were shoved, pushed for several minutes and were about to be lynched before a man ordered them to stop at once, saying if they were indeed Badoo members, they wouldn't dare come to that place.Paul?s fiancée, Esther, is said to still be in shock over what happened.