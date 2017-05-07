Sister of London bridge attack mastermind, Khuram Butt, sacked from Heathrow airport job after initial suspension over security fears

Mother-of-two Haleema got a job at Heathrow airport two months before her brother, Khuram, along with two other terrorists went on a rampage, mowing down pedestrians in a hired van before stabbing others in pubs and restaurants.
Following the attack in which they killed eight people and injured dozens more, Haleema was reportedly suspended from her job over security fears, and the same action was taken against her husband, Usman Darr, who worked on security.
After an internal investigation, she has now been sacked, and it is believed that her husband was also relived of his job.
A Heathrow spokesman confirmed the development, saying: 'Heathrow took appropriate action in close cooperation with the authorities in relation to two colleagues employed at the airport.
3 comments:
Ermm bc they are not white.
Quite sad. The brother should have taught of his sister and rest of his family before doing what he did. Sins of the brother transferred to siblings, first and second generation.
NICE ONE!
GOOD THEY WERE SACKED
Post a Comment