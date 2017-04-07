Singer KCee releases camouflage themed photoshoot

Five Star singer, Kcee reinvents himself by releasing some really cool photos. Going by style tales which have trailed the singer in the past, Kcee is proving with these pictures that he’s really not about to play when it comes to fashion.
As seen in the pictures below, the singer infuses ‘Attention to Detail’ while looking extremely cool in camouflage and other curated styles in a themed photoshoot.
He also rocks an army green romper paired with a white Yeezy boot in another set of photos.
Checkout the photos below…
Nice.
