Shocking video of Brazilian soccer club player giving two of his teammates a handjob in the club locker room

In the scandalous video, two of the former Sport Clube Gaucho players can be seen standing stark naked in the shower while a third partially clothed player wore a huge grin on his face as he used both hands to jerk off his teammates. Soon after the video hit the internet last Friday, the club confirmed that all four players had been released. Club president Gilmar Rosso said the players were free to do whatever they wanted with themselves, but that their having done so in the club locker room made it a club matter.
President Rosso said: "When I hit play, I deleted it, I think it’s disgusting. Outside business hours, we have nothing to do with the situation. If they want to get drunk, (be) gay or not, that’s their problem. What I have to answer as president is during a trip, office hours. That’s my responsibility. The club is not a keeper of morals and good manners. The only thing we have to answer to is the making of the video inside the club dressing room."
Rosso told UOL Esporte that part of the reason why he let the players go was because he wanted to protect them from the jeers of opposing fans.
