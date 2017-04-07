Shocking moment woman fights with man in the middle of a road before pulling his shirt off and sitting on his car bonnet as he tries to escape

In the video which has gone viral on Twitter, the pair can be seen engaged in a violent brawl while people watched in horror.
As the fight begins, the woman removes her jacket and lunges at the man then keeps hitting him while he tries to escape her grip. When he finds that he can't get her off him, he begins to defend himself from her blows and manages to get her to the ground.
From her position on the floor, the woman continues fighting and tugs the man's shirt off his body. The man finally fends the woman off and runs back to his car in an attempt to drive off but the woman catches up to him and wrestles energetically to open the door and make her way into the car. Eventually, unable to get into the car, she throws herself on the windscreen and remains there to prevent the man from driving off.
The video was shot on Saturday as the traditional Greenock Fair began. The couple had been loading their car when the woman suddenly got angry. It is not clear what caused her to flare up but people sitting in their cars in Cathcart Street near the town centre watched the fight and actually found it hilarious. No one tried to stop them but a man is seen towards the end talking to the woman while she gesticulated from the windscreen where she was sitting.
See the shocking video below.
