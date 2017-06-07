 She trusted him with those pics and he has the nerve to leak them' - Blac Chyna's mum defends her daughter | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 6 July 2017

She trusted him with those pics and he has the nerve to leak them' - Blac Chyna's mum defends her daughter

The drama between Rob Kadarshian and Blac Chyna has caught her mum's attention. Jumping in defense of her daughter, Blac Chyna's mum, Tokyo Toni wrote:
 'Why would Rob disrespect Chyna like that. She trusted him with those pics and he has the nerve to leak them for the whole world to see. No one deserves to be disrespected like Chyna was. That's just lame'.
