"He knew what he was getting into when he got her. She is what she is, she was what she was. Quit crying to the internet n*gga, if you got more money to burn, go buy another. BlacChyna just did what she us supposed to do. She seen a sicker and licked it"
Wednesday, 5 July 2017
"She is what she is; she seen a sucker and licked it" Snoop Dog wades in on the Rob Kardashian/Blac Chyna drama
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/05/2017 08:59:00 pm
