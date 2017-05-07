 "She is what she is; she seen a sucker and licked it" Snoop Dog wades in on the Rob Kardashian/Blac Chyna drama | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 5 July 2017

"She is what she is; she seen a sucker and licked it" Snoop Dog wades in on the Rob Kardashian/Blac Chyna drama

Snoop Dog has waded into the Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna drama, which is currently gripping the internet. In the video posted on his Instagram, the rapper said:
"He knew what he was getting into when he got her. She is what she is, she was what she was. Quit crying to the internet n*gga, if you got more money to burn, go buy another. BlacChyna just did what she us supposed to do. She seen a sicker and licked it"
