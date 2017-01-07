 Shakira and Gerard Pique land in Argentina for Messi's wedding | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 1 July 2017

Shakira and Gerard Pique land in Argentina for Messi's wedding

Singer Shakira and her soccer star partner , Gerard Pique, arrived in Rosario, Argentina for the wedding between soccer superstar Lionel Messi and  his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo . which reportedly took place yesterday afternoon in front of a crowd of hundreds of family and friends.

Among the stars expected at the wedding are, Luis Suarez, Samuel Eto'Neymar, Xavi, Cesc Fabregas and Carlos Puyol. The couple have two children together, Milan and Sasha

Posted by at 7/01/2017 03:45:00 am

1 comment:

daniel ubong said...

Big boys things.

1 July 2017 at 04:29

Post a Comment

