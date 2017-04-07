 Seun Egbegbe pictured with his daughter for the first time... | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Seun Egbegbe pictured with his daughter for the first time...

Embattled movie producer, Seun Egbegbe is pictured with his daughter for the first time since she was born. His babymama whom he may already be married to shared the photos on her Instagram page saying they miss him and prayed for Allah to bless their union. Read what she wrote below..
 

Posted by at 7/04/2017 09:33:00 pm

3 comments:

Adebola said...

it seems they are treating him right in kirikiri. he has not lost too much weight. it means that he must be in the vip section of the prison where they have internet access and

cable tv. if it was a lesser thief now, the guy would have lost weight and would probably be suffering from one disease or the other.

4 July 2017 at 21:39
Oghenetega said...

Some people no get shame...
Must she upload the pix on social Media for Bashing.?
I feel for only the innocent Baby.

4 July 2017 at 21:40
Manuel Kunmi said...

Good for him

4 July 2017 at 22:10

Post a Comment

