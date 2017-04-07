Seun Egbegbe pictured with his daughter for the first time...

Embattled movie producer, Seun Egbegbe is pictured with his daughter for the first time since she was born. His babymama whom he may already be married to shared the photos on her Instagram page saying they miss him and prayed for Allah to bless their union. Read what she wrote below..
3 comments:
it seems they are treating him right in kirikiri. he has not lost too much weight. it means that he must be in the vip section of the prison where they have internet access and
cable tv. if it was a lesser thief now, the guy would have lost weight and would probably be suffering from one disease or the other.
Some people no get shame...
Must she upload the pix on social Media for Bashing.?
I feel for only the innocent Baby.
Good for him
