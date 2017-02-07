 See the woman they say has the best butt out of a billion women (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 2 July 2017

See the woman they say has the best butt out of a billion women (photos)

First of all, there's no way you can find the best butt in the world in China...lai lai..lol. Maybe in South Africa, right guys? Secondly, isn't China supposed to be a conservative society, how come they are having butt pageants? Lol. Anyway, last week, China held its first ever ‘Beautiful Buttocks Contest.’ which was inspired by Brazil’s ‘Miss BumBum’ competition.

The contest was organized by Saipu, a Beijing-based fitness club and after one week of rigorous competition, contestant number 302 was crowned the winner. See more photos after the cut...



