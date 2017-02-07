The contest was organized by Saipu, a Beijing-based fitness club and after one week of rigorous competition, contestant number 302 was crowned the winner. See more photos after the cut...
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sunday, 2 July 2017
See the woman they say has the best butt out of a billion women (photos)
The contest was organized by Saipu, a Beijing-based fitness club and after one week of rigorous competition, contestant number 302 was crowned the winner. See more photos after the cut...
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/02/2017 10:23:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment