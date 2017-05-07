See what Sahara Reporters is claiming DSS is trying to do to social media users

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sahara don start again ooo
Bullshit dem fit.DEM NO FIT.
Hmmm...
Here's to everyone who voted for change, enjoy it!
Anything is possible with this shitty government..
GodtakeoverMake day no go killDis guy
I wonder how true this is. What is so special about his sickness dat have not been sicked before. Period
Wicked country. So its good the way that man is in London and nigerians are here suffering. And he refuses to give up power. Greedy self centered and and shameless murons. White people habe to teach u everything.
