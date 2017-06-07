Saraki threatens to walk out Senators making noise during plenary

Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Wednesday stated that noise-making senators will be walked out of the chamber, especially during plenary. Saraki made the threat to his colleagues after he observed that the noise from senators who were talking during plenary was disturbing the process.
The Senate President, who was angered by the development, urged senators who had personal issues to discuss to proceed to the coffee room if they would not observe the rule of the chamber to keep quiet during plenary.
Saraki’s threat followed a point of order raised by Senator Jubrin Barau on the lack of decorum in the chamber while Senator Baba Kaka Garbai was making his presentation.
