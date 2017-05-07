Saraki, Governor Ganduje, others receive body of late Maitama Sule

“This evening, I was humbled to join Governor Ganduje and other dignitaries to receive the body of the great Danmasanin Kano, Ambassador Maitama Sule.
“May the soul of the dear and departed Statesman be granted Al Jannah Firdaus.”
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
“This evening, I was humbled to join Governor Ganduje and other dignitaries to receive the body of the great Danmasanin Kano, Ambassador Maitama Sule.
“May the soul of the dear and departed Statesman be granted Al Jannah Firdaus.”
No comments:
Post a Comment