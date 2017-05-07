Saraki denies reports that he is planning to use oil marketers to frustrate acting President Yemi Osinbajo

Senate President Bukola Saraki, has denied reports by Sahara Reporters that he is planning to destabilize the government under Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, by planning with oil marketers to stop the supply of fuel, thereby creating fuel scarcity.
Reacting via his official twitter handle, Saraki said this allegation is 'pure and unadulterated fake news'.
okooo.. make we agree say na lie them lie put ya head
Enemies of progress everywhere! God save Nigeria
hmmmmmmn toying with lives
*SIGH*
Issokey.
