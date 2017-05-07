 Saraki denies reports that he is planning to use oil marketers to frustrate acting President Yemi Osinbajo | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 5 July 2017

Saraki denies reports that he is planning to use oil marketers to frustrate acting President Yemi Osinbajo

Senate President Bukola Saraki, has denied reports by Sahara Reporters that he is planning to destabilize the government under Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, by planning with oil marketers to stop the supply of fuel, thereby creating fuel scarcity.

Reacting via his official twitter handle, Saraki said this allegation is 'pure and unadulterated fake news'.

5 comments:

Ojuju said...

okooo.. make we agree say na lie them lie put ya head

5 July 2017 at 15:10
Anonymous said...

Enemies of progress everywhere! God save Nigeria

5 July 2017 at 15:12
Manuel Kunmi said...

hmmmmmmn toying with lives

5 July 2017 at 15:14
OSINANL said...

*SIGH*

5 July 2017 at 15:33
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Issokey.

5 July 2017 at 15:39

