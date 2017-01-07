SA to Governor Udom on Electoral Matters resigns over "lack of work tools and office space"

Barr. Chris Okorie, the Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel, on Electoral Matters, has resigned. In a letter dated June 28th and addressed to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Okorie stated his reasons to include lack of basic work tools and office space, adding that after twenty months of serving as Special Assistant to the governor, he is "yet to be assigned with duties commensurate with" his status and pedigree. See the letter after the cut...
Hahahah all the bad people surrounding you governor udom will resign. Your fasting and prayers last week till the cross over night vigil in dunamis which you attended has sent fire to them. Congrats more to come
