Older Posts...

Romelu Lukaku Agrees Â£75m Transfer To Man U While Wayne Rooney To Join Everton In Mega Swap Deal

Manchester United football club of England has sensationally agreed a £75 million transfer of Belgium and  Everton's star player Romelu Lukaku, a deal that will see Man U's all time highest goalscorer swap to Everton- his boyhood club (after paying £10m of his salary) Wayne Rooney has spent 13 largely successful years in which he has won five Premier League titles, three League Cups, the Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup and the FA Cup with Manchester United.


Rooney on Saturday evening turned up at Everton's Finch farm training base to undergo his medical ahead of the move while Manchester United flew a team of doctors to Los Angeles for Romelu Lukaku's medical after agreeing the deal that will see Everton earn about 15 million pounds in add-ons from the deal,.

Chelsea, Lukaku's former club matched United's 75 million Pounds offer but were unwilling to pay his agent, Mino Raiola his 'outrageous' fees, something Manchester United did with ease. Mina Raiola already has his clients Henrikh Mhikitaryan, Paul Pogba already in Man U's pay roster nd also is the agent to injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Man U on their official website on Saturday, wrote:
'Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku. The transfer is subject to a medical and personal terms.
A further announcement will be made in due course.'
by Linda Ikeji at 09/07/2017 3:40 AM
