Older Posts...

Rooney on Saturday evening turned up at Everton's Finch farm training base to undergo his medical ahead of the move while Manchester United flew a team of doctors to Los Angeles for Romelu Lukaku's medical after agreeing the deal that will see Everton earn about 15 million pounds in add-ons from the deal,.

Chelsea, Lukaku's former club matched United's 75 million Pounds offer but were unwilling to pay his agent, Mino Raiola his 'outrageous' fees, something Manchester United did with ease. Mina Raiola already has his clients Henrikh Mhikitaryan, Paul Pogba already in Man U's pay roster nd also is the agent to injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



