Robot saves little girl from getting crushed by a shelf

The girl who looks about 7 or 8 years was unaccompanied and could easily have been crushed, as no one else was close enough.
The incident happened within the vicinity of a university. Dressed in a black top and lemon green pants, the girl skipped to a shelf and began to climb it, probably to reach for something at the top. Soon after she climbs, the shelf starts to topple. The robot named Promobot quickly zooms forward and lifts up its arm to stop the metal unit from collapsing on the girl.
The video was captured on CCTV in the lobby of the Perm Polytechnic University in the central Russian city of Perm. It had been the student graduation ceremony and as such a busy day.
Oleg Kivokurtsev, Director of Promobot’s Development said the robot had been invited to the graduation ceremony to take part in the event, and was waiting for its turn to be called when the accident happened.
He added it was a “pure coincidence” as it is equipped with a ‘mirror mode’ which enables it to emulate human actions.
See the video below.
