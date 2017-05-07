Rob Kardashian shares more nude photos of Blac Chyna, she fires back with accusations of domestic violence

Rob Kardashian is still dropping major tea on his babymama, Blac Chyna. He shared more of her nude photos and revealed she had her boobs done after she gave birth, reduced her butt and surgically reduced her baby weight. He also revealed he paid for all the operations.
Blac Chyna has also responded. She accused Rob of beating her up. See all the photos after the cut...
