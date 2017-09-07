 Rob Kardashian reportedly planning to hook up with curvy Jamaican model just days after Blac Chyna drama (Photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 9 July 2017

Rob Kardashian reportedly planning to hook up with curvy Jamaican model just days after Blac Chyna drama (Photos)

According to MediaTakeOut, Rob Kardashian is now dating a curvaceous Jamaican model named Yanique Barrett just days after posting explicit images of his babymama, Blac Chyna, and exposing her illicit affair with other men. MTO claimed an insider who confirmed the scoop said: 
“Rob met Yanique last year when he was in Jamaica and they stayed in contact. She’s helped him, especially with all that he’s going through now.' Adding that “Rob is flying her to America so that they can get to know each other better. He’s going to help her with modeling opportunities there.”
Before the news came to light, Yanique actually took to Instagram on Friday to share the throwback photo above with Rob from when they met in Jamaica in 2016 amidst the drama between Rob and Chyna.
See more hot photos of the curvaceous model below...

