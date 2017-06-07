Patoranking's "Nobody wey nor fit to make am o" is the apt theme song for my life as I celebrate my 56th birthday today.
From Welfare Road Warri, Delta State to the Silver Screen, it's been an often times surreal experience that anyone who has made it from a similar place of obscurity can relate to. I believe my journey, like most journeys to greatness usually start from self belief. It's hard for me to believe I have done 34 years post graduation. There's been struggles, uncertainties, living abroad seeking greener pastures, returning home, businesses have risen, flourished and some fallen. There's been a marriage, a painful death, another blessed marriage, joyous births and more academic pursuits and degrees. There's been my sojourn in government for 8 years, the birth of my precious grandchildren and the return that was first scary till I felt the overwhelming love and support of my ever growing fan base. What a journey. What a packed 56years. I am indeed grateful and thankful. No, I didn't wake up like this (as RMD), No, I didn't always know that I would "make it". It's been Faith, Hard work, Self development and more work. But above all I have been more graced than my efforts could ever have done which is why in this journey, God is my ride or die and today I return all the glory to Him.
Thursday, 6 July 2017
Richard Mofe Damijo recalls his life experiences as he celebrates his 56th birthday
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/06/2017 12:16:00 pm
