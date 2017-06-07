 Richard Mofe Damijo recalls his life experiences as he celebrates his 56th birthday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Richard Mofe Damijo recalls his life experiences as he celebrates his 56th birthday

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo who turned 56 years old today, took to his Instagram page to talk about his life experiences and the difficulties he has had to go through in order to get to where he is now. He wrote;
Patoranking's "Nobody wey nor fit to make am o" is the apt theme song for my life as I celebrate my 56th birthday today.
From Welfare Road Warri, Delta State to the Silver Screen, it's been an often times surreal experience that anyone who has made it from a similar place of obscurity can relate to. I believe my journey, like most journeys to greatness usually start from self belief. It's hard for me to believe I have done 34 years post graduation. There's been struggles, uncertainties, living abroad seeking greener pastures, returning home, businesses have risen, flourished and some fallen. There's been a marriage, a painful death, another blessed marriage, joyous births and more academic pursuits and degrees. There's been my sojourn in government for 8 years, the birth of my precious grandchildren and the return that was first scary till I felt the overwhelming love and support of my ever growing fan base. What a journey. What a packed 56years. I am indeed grateful and thankful. No, I didn't wake up like this (as RMD), No, I didn't always know that I would "make it". It's been Faith, Hard work, Self development and more work. But above all I have been more graced than my efforts could ever have done which is why in this journey, God is my ride or die and today I return all the glory to Him.
Posted by at 7/06/2017 12:16:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts