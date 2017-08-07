Regina Askia Williams is officially now a citizen of the United States of America (photos)

Ex-beauty queen and former Nollywood actress turned U.S based nurse,
Regina Askia-Williams, is now a citizen of America after many years of
delaying it purposely. In a post on Facebook back in May, Regina
revealed that she had spent 15 years in America as a green card holder
and never felt any type of pressure to change status until Trump was
elected.
This was because she was still nursing big political ambitions
for Nigeria.
She has now taken the oath and
secured her citizenship. The ex-beauty queen announced on her Facebook
page today, saying:
"And so today I made it official. I took the oath
and became a citizen of the United States of America. Empowered and
armed for the full pursuit of life, liberty and happiness."
