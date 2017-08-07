 Regina Askia Williams is officially now a citizen of the United States of America (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 8 July 2017

Regina Askia Williams is officially now a citizen of the United States of America (photos)

Ex-beauty queen and former Nollywood actress turned U.S based nurse, Regina Askia-Williams, is now a citizen of America after many years of delaying it purposely. In a post on Facebook back in May, Regina revealed that she had spent 15 years in America as a green card holder and never felt any type of pressure to change status until Trump was elected.

This was because she was still nursing big political ambitions for Nigeria.



She has now taken the oath and secured her citizenship. The ex-beauty queen announced on her Facebook page today, saying:
"And so today I made it official. I took the oath and became a citizen of the United States of America. Empowered and armed for the full pursuit of life, liberty and happiness."
