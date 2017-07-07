 Really? People are claiming that a 70 year old gave birth to a baby after 7 years of pregnancy (photos&video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 7 July 2017

Really? People are claiming that a 70 year old gave birth to a baby after 7 years of pregnancy (photos&video)

According to Facebook user, Nikoro Efe, a lady who is over 70 years old, delivered a baby girl after being pregnant for 7 years. He wrote;
 "The lord has done a marvelous work again in her life , she is 70+ and she gave birth to a bouncing baby girl as her first issues, lord you are great , God promises to his children are concrete just believe in him and you will see his wondrous work in yur life at the appointed time" - More photos and video after the cut..




Posted by at 7/07/2017 04:38:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts