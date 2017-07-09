Older Posts...

Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Psquare's Paul Okoye And Wife Anita Welcome Twins; A Boy & Girl

Paul Okoye of Psquare is now a father-of-three. His wife, Anita has welcomed twins, a baby boy and girl, in a hospital in Atlanta. They already have a son together, named Andre, and celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary back in March. Congratulations to them!
by Linda Ikeji at 09/07/2017 5:28 AM
