President Buhari and Osinbajo have told me that as long as they are in office, Magu remains the chairman of EFCC- Nasir El-Rufai say

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai today said President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, have vowed to ensure that Ibrahim Magu will remain Chairman of EFCC as long as they remain in office. El-Rufai's comment comes two days after the Senate asked acting President Yemi Osinbajo to relieve Magu of his position since they have rejected him twice.
El-Rufai who represented President Buhari at the launch of EFCC's zonal office in Kaduna state today, said those who think that corruption is winning the war have Magu as their nightmare for the next two years or six years as the case may be.
"Two weeks ago, I discussed the EFCC and your appointment with President Muhammadu Buhari. and he told me in no uncertain terms that he has every confidence in you and in the commission. and the work that you have been doing. and as long as he is President, you will remain the chairman of the EFCC. Last night, I spoke with President Yemi Osinbajo who reconfirmed the position of the president and told me that as long as he remains acting president or Vice President, Ibrahim Magu will remain the chairman of the EFCC. That is the only message from the President. So for those thinking that corruption is winning the war, Magu will remain their nightmare for the next two years or six years as the case may be"he said
4 comments:
Wetin this one dey talk abeg, if the vice president ask you to step down, then step down because he is acting on behalf of the president....
Oya! Over to Nigeria Senate,e don dey start small small
"last night I spoke to the president, and he said as long as he remains acting president",is buhari dead?
the pix is for Oyegun or El-rufai?
Post a Comment