 Post soft launch of CLI: Lagos commences 60-day clean up exercise | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Post soft launch of CLI: Lagos commences 60-day clean up exercise

In fulfilment of its pledge to comprehensively clean up Lagos State through the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), the state government through the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment has sent out sanitation crews to clean up dark spots in the state. The sanitation crews have been sighted in different parts of the city, cleaning illegal dumpsites in public areas.

The CLI is the solution engineered by the Lagos State Government to keep the city clean, healthy and beautiful.

During the first phase of the CLI which will last for 60 days, the Lagos State Government will  deploy innovative resources including manpower and vehicles with the sole aim of cleaning up areas with heavy dumping. It will be a day and night operations.

Pictures below captured the operation (before and after the clean up) in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos.




Jakande Estate- Amuwo Odofin - opposite Amuwo Odofin Community Central Mosque.

Posted by at 7/06/2017 11:57:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts