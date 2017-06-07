Post soft launch of CLI: Lagos commences 60-day clean up exercise

The CLI is the solution engineered by the Lagos State Government to keep the city clean, healthy and beautiful.
During the first phase of the CLI which will last for 60 days, the Lagos State Government will deploy innovative resources including manpower and vehicles with the sole aim of cleaning up areas with heavy dumping. It will be a day and night operations.
Pictures below captured the operation (before and after the clean up) in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos.
Jakande Estate- Amuwo Odofin - opposite Amuwo Odofin Community Central Mosque.
