According to a statement by the Kano state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, the funeral prayer for the deceased will be conducted at the Emir's Palace, Kofar Kudu by 4:00pm. the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared tomorrow Tuesday a work - free day in the state to mourn the death of the elder statesman.
Monday, 3 July 2017
Politician, Maitama Sule to be buried tomorrow July 4th
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/03/2017 02:38:00 pm
3 comments:
Oky seen....
HMMM...
ARE THEY NO LONGER BURYING ACCORDING TO ISLAMIC RIGHT?
THOUGHT HE'S SUPPOSED TO BE BURIED IMMEDIATELY?
OK
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
