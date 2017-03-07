 Politician, Maitama Sule to be buried tomorrow July 4th | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 3 July 2017

Politician, Maitama Sule to be buried tomorrow July 4th

The remains of former Minister and politician, Alhaji (Dr.) Yusuf Maitama Sule, Dan Masanin Kano, who died in Egypt today, will be buried tomorrow July 4th.

According to a statement by the Kano state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, the funeral prayer for the deceased will be conducted at the Emir's Palace, Kofar Kudu by 4:00pm. the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared tomorrow Tuesday a work - free day in the state to mourn the death of the elder statesman.
Posted by at 7/03/2017 02:38:00 pm

3 comments:

EDWIN edDREAMZ CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...

Oky seen....

3 July 2017 at 14:45
OSINANL said...

HMMM...
ARE THEY NO LONGER BURYING ACCORDING TO ISLAMIC RIGHT?
THOUGHT HE'S SUPPOSED TO BE BURIED IMMEDIATELY?

3 July 2017 at 15:04
Vivian Reginalds said...

OK
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

3 July 2017 at 15:11

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts