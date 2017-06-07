Policewoman arrested for releasing Evans the kidnapper after he was captured in 2006

After the Evans was arrested last month, a senior police officer told reporters that his team had apprehended Evans in 2006 after a bank robbery. The officer claimed that Evans and his gang members had a gun duel at the National Theatre in Surulere, Lagos Mainland after a disagreement in sharing their loot.
According to the officer, Tina, who was a Superintendent of Police (SP) at that time, mounted pressure on them to release Evans and two of his members who had been arrested at that time, but they refused to grant her request,.
So she went through Imo State Command, where a signal was sent for the transfer of the suspects.
After this was revealed and thoroughly investigated, Tina was arrested.
He said the police might soon release statement on the issue. A soucre close to The Nation said:
“I can tell you that Tina is not the woman’s real name but I won’t give you her name. I can also tell you she’s now a CSP and still in service. So many officers took part in that 2006/2007 release of Evans and they are being investigated. The panel has made progress and almost all of them have been identified. An official statement might be release by the authorities soon.”
Source: The Nation
15 comments:
very gud
Imagine a whole CSP.This d only reason at times u don't blame d mass for jungle justice. A system where the Nigerians don't have fate in the police that are ment to protect thier lives. Evans is just an example many other bad crocks still walk away from police net after being taking there and settling dia dues. The nigerian police are so corrupt, i want to ask a question, d squad dat went to get Evans dint d recover luts like stacks of cash, gadgets, cars gold watches and necklaces, was it accounted for? I bet u if it was efcc that went on that raid you will see a huge sum of cash, cos d likes of Evans only keeps change in his bank d main cash is stored at home. Show me one good nigerian police and I will show u his grave. I pity this country.
Datz bera jare
The billionaire's money has been working for him lol
Good
HOW MUCH DID THEY PAY HER?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Good for her
The police, Evans and co are members of the same gang.
Some stand on the road in uniform and some driving around in stolen cars
Good job,God will open there secreet one by one.
Yes oooooo she's equally responsible
Good job mr idris,god be with nigeria police,
Aiye lee ibosi o. Hahaha Nigeria we hail thee! Gal6:7
This is real Karma, Maybe cases like this will make Nigeria policemen to think twice before doing anything. it will one day catch up with them
