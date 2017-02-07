Police release photo of the man carried out acid attack on a lady and her cousin on her 21st birthday

The police has identified the attacker as John Tomlin and has a distinct face tattoo. The police also revealed the case is being treated as a hate crime.
Detective Superintendent Neil Matthews said: ‘We are treating this incident very seriously and, following new information that has come to light, it is now being treated as a hate crime.
The victims, Resham Khan 21, and her cousin Jameel Mukhtar, 37, who suffered devastating injuries in the attack in east London are still receiving treatments in the hospital.
No comments:
Post a Comment