 Police release photo of the man carried out acid attack on a lady and her cousin on her 21st birthday

Sunday, 2 July 2017

Police release photo of the man carried out acid attack on a lady and her cousin on her 21st birthday

Recently, LIB shared reports of a lady who was attacked  alongside her cousin by a stranger while they were driving around town on her birthday in London.
The police has identified the attacker as John Tomlin  and has a distinct face tattoo. The police also revealed the case is being treated as a hate crime.
Detective Superintendent Neil Matthews said: ‘We are treating this incident very seriously and, following new information that has come to light, it is now being treated as a hate crime.


The victims, Resham Khan 21, and her cousin Jameel Mukhtar, 37, who suffered devastating injuries in the attack in east London are still receiving treatments in the hospital.
