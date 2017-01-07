 Police intercepts nearly 2 tons of marijuana disguised as lettuce at the Texas border | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 1 July 2017

Police intercepts nearly 2 tons of marijuana disguised as lettuce at the Texas border

Drug smugglers are now trying to use lettuce to disguise marijuana shipments into the United States.  The phony lettuce-like bundles however didn't get past the US Customs and Border Protection officers in Laredo, Texas, on Monday as officers seized 5,754 packages containing nearly 2 tons of marijuana.
The truck crossed the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge along the Texas-Mexico border before the fake veggie packages were discovered by a narcotics K-9 team.

Port Director, Gregory Alvarez in a statement said, 'this is truly an example of our CBP officers' hard work, experience and dedication to the CBP mission. I congratulate the officers in advancing the CBP mission and protecting the public from illegal narcotics."

The drugs have an estimated street value of $741,186 and the case is now under investigation with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations special agents.
