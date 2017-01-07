Police intercepts nearly 2 tons of marijuana disguised as lettuce at the Texas border

The truck crossed the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge along the Texas-Mexico border before the fake veggie packages were discovered by a narcotics K-9 team.
Port Director, Gregory Alvarez in a statement said, 'this is truly an example of our CBP officers' hard work, experience and dedication to the CBP mission. I congratulate the officers in advancing the CBP mission and protecting the public from illegal narcotics."
The drugs have an estimated street value of $741,186 and the case is now under investigation with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations special agents.
