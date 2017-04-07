Police hunt for criminal who was mistakenly released just a few months into his sentence due to a clerical error

A manhunt is underway in London for 25 yearold Ralston Dodd, a dangerous knifeman released from prison just a few months into his sentence due to a clerical court error.
Ralston was sentenced to nine years in jail after he stabbed Jerrell Holland in the back three times in north London last September. However, a staff at the court misheard the judge and wrote down nine months instead of nine years.
The UK's Ministry of Justice in a statement said, 'releases in error are extremely rare but we take any case very seriously. We are urgently investigating so we learn the lessons to prevent it happening again. Public protection is our priority. A warrant has been issued and police are pursuing the offender."
