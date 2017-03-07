' My appeal to those who went to court to compel The Senate President to set up a medical panel over the health status of Mr. President to withdraw their case and rather join others in praying for our president.Pray for our President like the way you pray for your parents"President Buhari is presently in the UK where he's recuperating from an undisclosed illness. Many Nigerians are frustrated and are calling for his resignation as they believe he's too sick to govern the country. Just yesterday, the President's wife Mrs. Aisha Buhari left for London, to visit her husband.
Monday, 3 July 2017
Please withdraw your case against President Buhari's health and pray for him - Senator Shehu appeals
