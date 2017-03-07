 Please withdraw your case against President Buhari's health and pray for him - Senator Shehu appeals | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 3 July 2017

Please withdraw your case against President Buhari's health and pray for him - Senator Shehu appeals

Senator Shehu Sani has appealed to those compelling the Nigerian Senate to set up medical panel over the state of President Buhari's health. Taking to his Facebook page on Sunday, the Kaduna Central senator urged them to withdraw the case and instead pray for the President to get strong and better. He wrote:


' My appeal to those who went to court to compel The Senate President to set up a medical panel over the health status of Mr. President to withdraw their case and rather join others in praying for our president.Pray for our President like the way you pray for your parents"
President Buhari is presently in the UK where he's recuperating from an undisclosed illness. Many Nigerians are frustrated and are calling for his resignation as they believe he's too sick to govern the country. Just yesterday, the President's wife Mrs. Aisha Buhari left for London, to visit her husband.
7/03/2017 08:54:00 am

