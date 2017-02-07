 Pippa Middleton and new husband stroll hand-in-hand through Irish village after returning from their Honeymoon | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 2 July 2017

Pippa Middleton and new husband stroll hand-in-hand through Irish village after returning from their Honeymoon

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews just finished their honeymoon which saw them visit the French Polynesia, New Zealand and Australia. The newly weds are now back to the UK after flying in for Pippa's best friend's wedding.

Pippa, 33, looked relaxed as she strolled hand-in-hand with James through an Irish village.


Their visit to Country Cork, Ireland is for the wedding of Camilla Campion-Awaad, 33, who happens to be Pippa's best friend since they both were students at Edinburgh, studying English literature. She is also the daughter of the Jordanian plastic surgeon Awwad M. Awwad and Constance Campion-Awwad, an Irish practice nurse. 

The wedding between Camilla and her long-term partner Oliver Jenkinson is going to be a high society event, just like Pippa's.

Pippa and James were seen today leaving the Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff for a walk through the village before the wedding which took place today at Bantry House, a 17th-century stately home in West Cork. Pippa looked beautiful in a white blouse, jeans, brown suede jacket and matching shoes.

