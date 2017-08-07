 Ping Express Signs Basketmouth as their brand face... | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 8 July 2017

Ping Express Signs Basketmouth as their brand face...

Ping Express, the online money transfer service has signed Basketmouth as their brand face. Another great step in the company's drive in making giant strides in the money transfer industry all over USA, Canada and wider Europe. 

The company became the 1st indigenous operator to be licensed by CBN after it placed a ban on remittances last year.  
Basket Mouth makes a living from putting smiles on faces, same as Ping Express. Which is why this partnership will bring more smiles to customers when they send money to Africa via its platform www.ping-express.com or it's mobile app. 

You can now send money back home, to any bank account. Using the Ping Express mobile app. 
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

8 July 2017 at 08:42

