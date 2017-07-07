 Phyno, Chidinma, others to join Flavour @ Ibari Ogwa for album launch | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 7 July 2017

Phyno, Chidinma, others to join Flavour @ Ibari Ogwa for album launch

Come this Saturday, the entertainment haven in East of the Niger, Ibari Ogwa Entertainment World will be playing host to Africa’s king of highlife, Flavour and his 2nite music team. The host which will be a train-stop for the musician to mark his album unveiling will also have the likes of Phyno, Chidinma, Zoro, Masterkraft, Jaystunt and a few others who would be joining him to an electrifying performance.


Interestingly, an after-party at Ibari Ogwa’s Klub69 would take place to wrap the evening of fun, music and all round entertainment.


See video:
