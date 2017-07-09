Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*


Photo/Video: Nigerian Man Stabs His Fellow Nigerian To Death Over Money In Philippines

The Nigerian man pictured left has been accused of stabbing his fellow Nigerian roommate to death while they were fighting over money in the Philippines. In a video posted online, the man said he only stabbed the deceased once while the Nigerian man who was interrogating him, said he stabbed the deceased six times. The accused said the incident was an accident. Watch the video below:
by Linda Ikeji at 09/07/2017 3:12 AM
|
0 Comments

Most Read Stories

Comments (0)

Add your comment




Anonymous





Older Posts...

© Copyright LindaIkeji 2017