 Photos/Video- Police officer prevents angry residents from killing suspected Badoo member apprehended in Ikorodu

Wednesday, 5 July 2017

Photos/Video- Police officer prevents angry residents from killing suspected Badoo member apprehended in Ikorodu

The suspected Badoo member was apprehended at the Weighbridge area in Ikorodu town yesterday July 4th. Thankfully, a police officer was present to stop the angry residents from killing him and burning his remains. As the youths were shouting "You Must Die!", the police officer had to fire some gun shots into the air to disperse them. Continue to see a video from the incident after the cut..



Posted by at 7/05/2017 11:43:00 am

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

How is this one badoo? He looks like a mechanic. All this mechanic b wearing cloth like mad men should better have a think else, na kpai o

5 July 2017 at 11:54
Dupsy B said...

Linda you and badoo. You haff started again. Every minute badoo. Nah wetin sef?

5 July 2017 at 11:57
Dupsy B said...

Badoo don dey dey popular like dem kardashian now o

5 July 2017 at 11:58
Anonymous said...

Weighbridge is not ikorodu nau

5 July 2017 at 12:21
OSINANL said...

YORUBAS AND RITUALISM NA LIKE TWINS... TUEH FOR UNA

5 July 2017 at 12:29

Post a Comment

