Thursday, 6 July 2017

Photos: Young boy eating from a refuse bin in Suleja, Niger State

A Facebook user, who traveled to Niger State saw the young boy scavenging for food from a trash bin. Read what he wrote after the cut...:

"I was just sitted outside today at Aluminium village suleja, Niger state when suddenly I say this young guy put his hands in the waste bin and brought out disposed takeaway pack and started eating the remains,I had to secretly snap him..
silver or gold I don't have but I gave him the little I had to purchase food from any nearby mama put...God help your children..
WHO DO YOU BLAME FOR THIS, GOVERNMEN OR PARENTS?"
livingstone chibuike said...

its a pity...

6 July 2017 at 07:37
Bashir Shuaibu said...

The issue of almajiri parent are to blame.
I am pure Hausa man and I know our people they go by given birth to so many children that they can't cater for.
and then send them to almajiranci in the name of acquiring education just to shun their responsibility.

6 July 2017 at 07:38
chemmywalata walata said...

Only in the north

6 July 2017 at 07:43
Manuel Kunmi said...

chilling

6 July 2017 at 07:53

